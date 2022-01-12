Local

Person of Interest Sought in Green Line Upskirting Investigation

By Thea DiGiammerino

MBTA police are looking to identify a person of interest in an investigation into upskirting on the Green Line.

Upskirting involves secretly photographing or videotaping a person's intimate parts, generally up a skirt. It is a crime in Massachusetts and defined as "photographing, videotaping or electronically surveilling partially nude or nude person or the sexual or other intimate parts of a person around a person's clothing" without their consent.

MBTA police say the person pictured above is a person of interest in an investigation into upskirting on a Green Line trolley between the Hynes and Park Street stations on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information or who recognizes this person is asked to call the MBTA Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050, or by sending a text to 873873 with information.

