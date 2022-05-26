Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Person Shot Near Boston Common, Police Say

Suffolk University sent an alert to employees saying the suspected shooter fled the area in the direction of a Red Line MBTA station

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A person was shot near Boston Common Thursday, according to police, and the shooter hasn't been arrested.

The report of a person shot near Tremont and Winter streets was received about 3:27 p.m., Boston police said. The Park Street MBTA station is near that address.

Police said that the person who was shot is expected to survive and was taken to a hospital. They didn't immediately release any other information, beyond that no arrests have been made.

Suffolk University sent an alert to employees saying the suspected shooter fled the area in the direction of a Red Line MBTA station.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONshootingBoston Police Departmentboston commonSuffolk University
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us