Person Shot Near Boston Common, Police Say

A person was shot near Boston Common Thursday, according to police, and the shooter hasn't been arrested.

The report of a person shot near Tremont and Winter streets was received about 3:27 p.m., Boston police said. The Park Street MBTA station is near that address.

Police said that the person who was shot is expected to survive and was taken to a hospital. They didn't immediately release any other information, beyond that no arrests have been made.

Suffolk University sent an alert to employees saying the suspected shooter fled the area in the direction of a Red Line MBTA station.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.