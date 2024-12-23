Cambridge

Person rescued from burning multi-family home in Cambridge

Cambridge Fire said the origin and cause of the Kirkland Street blaze are under investigation

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person who was trapped as flames rapidly spread inside a Cambridge, Massachusetts, home was rescued by firefighters overnight.

The Cambridge Fire Department says it received several 911 calls for the fire in the large, multiple dwelling at 72-64 Kirkland St. just before midnight. Responding firefighters used an aerial ladder to reach a third floor window and rescue one person, who was taken to a medical facility for evaluation of a non-life threatening injury.

An unconscious cat was also rescued by firefighters, was given oxygen and revived by medics.

Fire crews quickly contained and extinguished the blaze, but several people have been displaced from the apartments.

Firefighters from 6 engines, 4 ladders, 3 squads, and the Rescue fought the fire in winter cold of 15 degree temperature with a 1 degree wind chill.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

