A person was rescued from the water near Castle Island on Saturday afternoon, Boston police said.

Police said they received a 911 call around 4:49 p.m. reporting a person struggling on some kind of a water craft offshore near Castle Island.

There is no word yet on any injuries, but police said the person was rescued and the scene is now clear.

The Boston Fire Department also responded and took part in the rescue.

No further information was immediately available.