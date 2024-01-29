Person rushed to hospital after serious crash in North Kingstown, RI

A person was injured in a serious car crash involving a tree Sunday night in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that the single car crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Post Road and Intrepid Drive and that the driver had to be extricated from the car.

According to WJAR, officials had called for a medical helicopter for the victim, but inclement weather prevented the flight. The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital by ambulance instead. There was no immediate word on their condition.

A photo shared by WJAR shows a badly mangled car on the side of the road, near a line of trees.

Police didn't say if weather played a role in the crash, but there many weather-related crashes across New England on Sunday as a storm brought a mixed bag of precipitation to the region.