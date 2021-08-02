Person Saved From Drowning in Cape Cod Pond by Vacationers

A pair of people on vacation in Cape Cod saved a person from drowning on Monday morning, fire officials said.

The person had gone underwater while trying to get a small boat in Seymour Pond at about 8:45 a.m., Harwich fire officials said.

Someone called 911 to report the incident, which was going on about 50 feet from shore, but while first responders were heading to the pond, on Route 124, two bystanders jumped into the water to help out, officials said.

Grace Jarboe and Joe Evans swam to the person and brought him to shore. Evans had towed an empty kayak out with him, and they put the struggling person on it and were able to get him back to a home on Lake Shore Drive, fire officials said.

The person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and is expected to survive the near-drowning, officials said.

"Clearly the actions of these two individuals made a difference today," Harwich fire Chief David LeBlanc said in a statement. "Had it not been for their quick actions, this incident could have had a tragic outcome. They deserve all the credit for making a difference."