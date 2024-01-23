dorchester

Person sent to hospital after shooting in Dorchester

The person, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Police were investigating two separate scenes: one on Bellevue Street at Columbia Road, where evidence markers and bullet casings were seen, and the other on Columbia Road and Dudley Street -- this is where Boston's Emergency Medical Services said they found the victim.

The person, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This article tagged under:

dorchesterMassachusettsBoston
