Person sent to hospital after shooting in Dorchester

A person was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Police were investigating two separate scenes: one on Bellevue Street at Columbia Road, where evidence markers and bullet casings were seen, and the other on Columbia Road and Dudley Street -- this is where Boston's Emergency Medical Services said they found the victim.
The person, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
More Massachusetts news
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.