Cambridge

Person seriously hurt after being shot in North Cambridge

By Matt Fortin

Someone was shot late Monday night in North Cambridge, police in the city confirmed Tuesday morning.

Investigators were on scene along Clifton Street, where an intersection was blocked off with yellow tape and evidence markers were seen on the ground.

Authorities say that police responded just before 11:30 p.m. Monday to a report of multiple gunshots. Officers found a victim and rushed them to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Cambridge police.

Additional information, including whether there's been any arrests, has not yet become available.

