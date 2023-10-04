Roxbury

Person seriously hurt during assault in Roxbury

The incident occurred on Harrison Avenue, according to police

By Matt Fortin

Someone was seriously hurt during a reported assault Wednesday morning on Harrison Avenue in the Roxbury section of Boston, according to police.

Officers responded to the reported assault and battery shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, and police found EMS giving the victim CPR, the agency said.

The person who was hurt was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene showed multiple police vehicles and a street blocked off with crime scene tape.

Harrison Avenue appeared to be closed from Dudley Street to Shabazz Way, with the investigation seemingly centered around a parking lot at the intersection of Taber Street. Buses and school buses were being redirected.

Additional details were not immediately available.

