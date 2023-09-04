Boston

Person seriously hurt in downtown Boston stabbing, police say

By Asher Klein

Boston police at the scene of a stabbing downtown early Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A person was stabbed in downtown Boston early Monday morning and was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The stabbing was reported about 2:56 a.m. on Kingston Street near Bedford Street, Boston police said. The person who was stabbed, who hasn't been identified, took themselves to the hospital.

No one had been arrested as the investigation, involving homicide detectives, got underway, police said later Monday morning.

There was no immediate information available on what's believed to have led to the stabbing.

