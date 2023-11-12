Massachusetts

Person seriously injured in Auburn house fire

The fire was at a home on Willis Street, Auburn Fire Rescue said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Auburn Fire Rescue Department

One person has been hospitalized following a house fire in Auburn, Massachusetts.

Auburn Fire Rescue crews responded Sunday afternoon to battle the Willis Street fire and said the blaze was under control as of 5 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Fire officials said they are expected to be OK.

Further details were not released, including a possible cause.

