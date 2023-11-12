Person seriously injured in Auburn house fire

One person has been hospitalized following a house fire in Auburn, Massachusetts.

Auburn Fire Rescue crews responded Sunday afternoon to battle the Willis Street fire and said the blaze was under control as of 5 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Fire officials said they are expected to be OK.

Companies are on scene, 11 Willis St. with a fire that is now under control. One person has been transported to the hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries. @MAFireDistrict7 FIU is on scene. #fire #fiu #mafiredistrict7 pic.twitter.com/s92t2LXIzO — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) November 12, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Further details were not released, including a possible cause.