Person seriously injured in Dorchester shooting; no arrests

A person was shot and seriously injured Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police say officers responded around 7:54 p.m. to a shot spotter activation at Pilgrim Pl. and Richfield St. and found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no update on their condition.

No arrests have been made, and police say it is currently an active crime scene.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The homicide unit will be handling the investigation, according to police.