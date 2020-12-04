Local

Worcester Fire Department

Person Seriously Injured in Worcester Apartment Fire

The Worcester Fire Department responded around 6:55 p.m. Friday for reports of a structure fire at 1341 Main Street.

A person has serious injuries after firefighters had to remove them from an apartment fire in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Worcester Fire Department responded around 6:55 p.m. Friday for reports of a structure fire at 1341 Main Street.

Firefighters quickly found a victim inside and removed them from the apartment, Deputy Fire Chief Martin Dyer said.

First aid was provided on scene before the victim was taken to a local hospital what what appear to be serious injuries, the fire department said.

The small fire was quickly extinguished and contained to just the first-floor apartment where it originated.

No firefighters were injured.

Smoking was the cause of the fire, officials said.

