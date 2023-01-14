Person Seriously Wounded in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say

A person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston police said.
The shooting on Ellington Street was reported about 7:36 p.m., according to Boston police. No arrests were immediately announced.
No more information was released about the person who was gravely injured in the shooting.
Boston police were investigating.
