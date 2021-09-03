Local

Swamptoberfest

Person Setting Up for Swampscott's Swamptoberfest Hurt in Forklift Accident

The volunteer was setting up for the annual Swamptoberfest event, which is planned for Saturday afternoon and evening

First responders at the scene of a forklift accident in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
A volunteer setting up for an annual end-of-summer event in Swampscott, Massachusetts, had to be rescued Friday after their forklift fell through the floor of the historic town hall's garage.

The person was rescued and taken to a hospital, and is expected to survive, the town announced.

The incident took place about 11:30 a.m. at the garage of the Elihu Thomson Administration Building, according to the town of Swampscott. Thomson founded a forerunner of the General Electric corporation.

The volunteer was setting up for the annual Swamptoberfest event, which is planned for Saturday afternoon and evening. It will feature a beer garden for of-age adults and a children's play area with an inflatable slide, lawn games and more.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the forklift incident, the town said.

