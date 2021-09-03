Person Setting Up for Swampscott's Swamptoberfest Hurt in Forklift Accident

A volunteer setting up for an annual end-of-summer event in Swampscott, Massachusetts, had to be rescued Friday after their forklift fell through the floor of the historic town hall's garage.

The person was rescued and taken to a hospital, and is expected to survive, the town announced.

The incident took place about 11:30 a.m. at the garage of the Elihu Thomson Administration Building, according to the town of Swampscott. Thomson founded a forerunner of the General Electric corporation.

The volunteer was setting up for the annual Swamptoberfest event, which is planned for Saturday afternoon and evening. It will feature a beer garden for of-age adults and a children's play area with an inflatable slide, lawn games and more.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the forklift incident, the town said.