WAKEFIELD

Person Shot by Police During Homicide Investigation in Wakefield: DA

By Young-Jin Kim

police car
Getty Images

Police on Tuesday shot a person during an investigation into an apparent homicide in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

In a statement, Ryan's office said Wakefield police responded to a home on Otis Street Tuesday morning, where they found the body of a woman.

A man was shot by Wakefield police at the scene, the statement said, and later taken to a hospital.

No police officers were injured, Ryan's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.

WAKEFIELD
