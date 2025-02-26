Person shot by police in Londonderry, NH

Police shot a person Wednesday in Londonderry, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Authorities say officers were initially called to a business on Orchard View Drive, where shots were reported to have been fired.

"Responding officers encountered a subject and during that encounter the subject was shot by police," the office of Attorney General John Formella wrote.

Aerial footage from nearby Winding Pond Road showed a large police response.

The incident is under investigation, according to Formella's office.

No further information was immediately available.