Person shot in Dorchester, Boston police say

A person was hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to Callendar Street after a report of a person shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police had no word on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests have been made, noting the investigation is active and ongoing.

