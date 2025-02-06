Person shot in Dorchester, Boston police say

A person was hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to Callendar Street after a report of a person shot.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police had no word on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests have been made, noting the investigation is active and ongoing.