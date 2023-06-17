Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston police

Person shot in Dorchester; no arrests

Boston police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Ripley Road

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person was shot Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said, and no one has been arrested.

Boston police said they received a call just after 7 p.m. for a shooting on Ripley Road and found a victim with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

No suspect information was released, but police said no arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us