Boston

Person shot in Dorchester; no arrests

Boston police said no arrests have been made in the shooting in the area of 29 Cunningham Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person was injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Saturday night.

Boston police say officers responded around 8:03 p.m. to the area of 29 Cunningham Street for a report of a person shot.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to be OK, police said.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us