Person shot in Dorchester; no arrests

A person was injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Saturday night.

Boston police say officers responded around 8:03 p.m. to the area of 29 Cunningham Street for a report of a person shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to be OK, police said.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.