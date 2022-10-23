Person Shot in Dorchester, on Same Street as Last Sunday's Triple Shooting

A person was shot Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, about a half mile from where a young mother was killed in a triple shooting last weekend, police said.

Initial information was very limited, but Boston police confirmed they responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of 482 Geneva Avenue for a report of a shooting. The victim's injuries were not immediately known, and there was no word on any suspects in the shooting.

Video from the scene showed a section of the road partitioned off by yellow police tape, with several evidence markers on the ground. Police said their investigation is active and ongoing.

A young mother was killed in a triple shooting Sunday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sunday's shooting comes a week after a triple shooting on the same street left 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn dead and two men in their mid 20s injured. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had called last Sunday's shooting in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue "devastating," while calling on the public to help report any information that would lead to swift accountability and justice in the case.

Goodwyn was the mother of a 5-month-old boy, and was also a rapper and the owner of a clothing line. Police have not announced any arrests in Goodwyn's death.