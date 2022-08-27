Man Critically Injured in Dorchester Shooting; Search Underway for Suspect

A search was underway Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after a man was shot.

Boston police officers responded to multiple scenes connected to the shooting and subsequent suspect search.

Several officers were seen near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Westview Street, where the shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. Yellow police tape was surrounding the Las Americas Market, located at 970 Blue Hill Avenue, and evidence markers were being placed just steps from the store's front door.

Police said the victim, an adult male, suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. There was no update on his condition and his name has not been released.

There was another scene at Harvard Street and Hansborough that was sectioned off with yellow police tape. Several officers were also on scene there, and detectives could be seen looking inside a vehicle that appeared to have crashed near a telephone pole.

Nearby, video from the area showed at least two police K-9s searching, one officer holding his gun as he walked, and a helicopter flying overhead.

The shooting happened following the city's Caribbean Festival, in which spectators lined sidewalks for the parade, cheering and waving flags. Music and joyous crowds could be heard near the crime scenes.

Police have confirmed very little information about the incident, including how the vehicle at the second scene is involved. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.