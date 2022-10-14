Local

Goffstown

Person Shot in Goffstown, NH; Police Seek Info

The shooting is under investigation, and Goffstown police ask that anyone with information reach out to them

By Matt Fortin

Someone was shot Thursday night in Goffstown, New Hampshire, prompting an investigation into what happened, according to the town's police department.

Police got a call just before midnight about a shooting incident in the Pinardville area of town, according to a news release.

When officers got there, they found an adult who had been shot, police said. The victim is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation, and Goffstown police ask that anyone with information reach out to them.

There is not a known threat to the public.

