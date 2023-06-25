Local

Hyannis

Person shot in Hyannis

Investigators do not believe this was a random attack

By Thea DiGiammerino

Stringer

Police are investigating after a person was shot in a Cape Cod neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Barnstable police said they were called to the area of Main Street and High School Road in Hyannis around 4:30 p.m. There they found a male victim, who had been shot in the legs. His condition was not immediately clear.

Investigators do not believe this was a random attack. It remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 508-775-0387.​

