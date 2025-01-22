Boston

Person shot in Jamaica Plain

The victim's condition was not immediately clear

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police investigate a shooting on Walden Street in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Jan. 21, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A person was shot and taken to the hospital in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police said they were first called to Walden Street for a shooting around 9 p.m. They found the victim with a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim's condition was not immediately clear.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

