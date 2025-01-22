Person shot in Jamaica Plain

A person was shot and taken to the hospital in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Tuesday night.
Police said they were first called to Walden Street for a shooting around 9 p.m. They found the victim with a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The victim's condition was not immediately clear.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
