Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shooting

Person Shot in South Boston

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Monday night in a South Boston shooting.

"I heard this huge bang, it sounded too muffled to be a gunshot, so I thought, 'Oh, maybe it was a little firework,'" said Brendan McCarthy Jr., who was about to walk his dog, Bailey.

Police blocked off a huge portion of Dorchester Street while they investigated the shooting.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 53 mins ago

‘I've Been Dying to Hug Those Kids': Grandparents Excited About CDC's Post-Vaccine Guidelines

internet 2 hours ago

Boston Police Create Internet Safety Guide for Parents

"I didn't expect any shooting to happen in this area," McCarthy said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A bike could be seen on the sidewalk behind police tape. Employees inside a nearby pizza shop say whatever happened must have happened fast, because they didn't hear anything.

Police did not have information about any arrests Monday night.

This article tagged under:

shootingMassachusettsBOSTONSouth Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us