Person shot in the leg in Braintree, police investigation ongoing

Someone was shot Sunday night in Braintree, Massachusetts, launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the town's police department.

Officers responded to a 911 call at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Skyline Drive, and found a male with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg, according to a news release from police. He was treated by first responders and then taken to a Boston hospital.

The male's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Authorities said they are still gathering information, and cannot release additional details yet.

There is not an ongoing threat to the public, police said.