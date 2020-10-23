Local

Man Shot, Killed at Super 8 Motel in Brockton

Brockton police responded to the motel located at 385 Westgate Drive, after receiving a report about a shooting around 6:20 p.m.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man was killed Friday evening in a shooting at the Super 8 Motel in Brockton, Massachusetts, authorities say.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says there were several 911 calls for reports of shots fired at the motel.

The victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Cruz said, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brockton police and the Plymouth County District Attorney's office are investigating the shooting death as a homicide. The investigation is active and ongoing, Cruz said.

No other information was immediately available, including any details on a possible suspect.

