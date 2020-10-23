Man Shot, Killed at Super 8 Motel in Brockton

A man was killed Friday evening in a shooting at the Super 8 Motel in Brockton, Massachusetts, authorities say.

Brockton police responded to the motel located at 385 Westgate Drive, after receiving a report about a shooting around 6:20 p.m.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says there were several 911 calls for reports of shots fired at the motel.

The victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Cruz said, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brockton police and the Plymouth County District Attorney's office are investigating the shooting death as a homicide. The investigation is active and ongoing, Cruz said.

No other information was immediately available, including any details on a possible suspect.