Person Shot Near Baseball Field, Playground in Roxbury

The victim has serious, life-threatening injuries, Boston police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person was critically injured in a shooting Monday evening near a baseball field in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, police say.

Boston police received a call around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the area of 27 Keegan Street. Responding officers found a victim with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Aerial footage from the scene shows several police vehicles parked in the street alongside the baseball field, and it also shows detectives standing right outside the diamond talking to people on scene.

No other details were immediately available, including any information on a possible suspect.

