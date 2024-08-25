1 person critically injured in Dorchester shooting

Boston Police is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a person with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the incident occurred in the area of 159 Washington Street shortly before 10p.m.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made. No additional information has been released.
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.