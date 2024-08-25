1 person critically injured in Dorchester shooting

Boston Police is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of 159 Washington Street shortly before 10p.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made. No additional information has been released.