2 Shootings Reported Near Revere Beach; Both Victims Taken to Boston Hospitals

Two people have been rushed to hospitals in Boston after two shootings near Revere Beach, Massachusetts State Police said.

State police initially said they responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Shirley and Centennial avenues in Revere around 7 p.m., closing Revere Beach Boulevard northbound at Eliot Circle on the beach’s southern tips to accommodate an investigation.

Shortly after, police said they had responded to the scene of a second shooting around 8 p.m., this one on Revere Beach Boulevard near one of the bathhouses. Police say the second shooting occurred around the time that a large fight broke out among youths on the boulevard near the bandstand.

The victim from the first shooting is a juvenile female, police said, without releasing her age. The girl's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police added.

Police did not have any updates about the second victim yet, including her condition.

Regarding possible suspects, police said the search for the shooting in the first incident is ongoing, while initial reports indicate police have a suspect or suspects in custody from the second shooting -- though that is not yet confirmed, police added.

Police have not yet determined if the two incidents are connected. Numerous state and local police units have responded to the beach area, including patrols, detectives, K-9 teams and crime scene technicians.

There were also already many patrols out Sunday on the boulevard that runs parallel to the beach due to the large Memorial Day weekend crowds throughout the afternoon and evening.

Pictures taken by an NBC10 Boston photographer at the first crime scene show throngs of people just beyond where yellow police tape had been put up.

Many have flocked to New England's beaches this weekend to mark the unofficial start to summer as the region has been enjoying beautiful weather with sunny, clear skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Both shootings remain under active investigation.

This developing story will be updated.