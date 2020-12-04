Man Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Dorchester Shooting

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood around 2:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The Boston Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 54 Parkman Street and were then directed to the area of 448 Gallivan Boulevard for reports of a person shot.

Police found the victim there suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. An SUV was towed from the scene.

The investigation is active and on-going. No further information was immediately available.