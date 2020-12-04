Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shooting

Man Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Dorchester Shooting

A man was found shot on Gallivan Blvd in Dorchester Friday morning

By Mary Markos

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood around 2:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The Boston Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 54 Parkman Street and were then directed to the area of 448 Gallivan Boulevard for reports of a person shot.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Police found the victim there suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. An SUV was towed from the scene.

The investigation is active and on-going. No further information was immediately available.

Local

crash Dec 4

Serious Injuries Reported in Attleboro Tractor Trailer Crash

forecast Dec 4

FIRST ALERT: Nor'easter Could Cause White-Outs, Power Outages This Weekend

This article tagged under:

shootingdorchesterBoston EMSDorchester shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us