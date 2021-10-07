Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Mattapan

Person Killed Overnight in Mattapan Shooting

No arrests have been made in the shooting

By Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person has died following a shooting incident overnight in Mattapan, Boston Police officials said.

Shots rang out overnight near Blue Hill Avenue and Walk Hill Street, near the Mattapan Library, around 10:54 p.m. Wednesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, officials said.

Dozens of shell casings were found along the ground and a car was visible with bullet holes.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the case and is asking anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

More local coverage

Malden Police 7 hours ago

2 People Stabbed in Malden; Man in Custody

Sudbury 9 hours ago

Mass. High School Moves Football Game, Limits Crowd After Fireworks Incident

This article tagged under:

MattapanMassachusettsBOSTONMattapan shooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us