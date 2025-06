Police responded to a shooting Wednesday evening in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

A person was transported to a hospital after being shot on Standard Street, according to police, who responded shortly after 6 p.m.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.