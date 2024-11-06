Dorchester

Person shot to death in Dorchester, Boston police say

NECN

Police say a male victim has died after being shot Tuesday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Michigan Avenue, according to police. Officers responded just after 8 p.m.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.

