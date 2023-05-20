Person Stabbed at Cape Cod Resort

A person was injured Saturday night in a stabbing at a Cape Cod resort.

Officials have released very little information, but the Hyannis Fire Department confirmed it responded to the Cape Codder Resort and Spa just before 7:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on any arrests, or what led up to the stabbing. Officials have also not said where in the resort the stabbing occurred.

The Cape Codder, located at 1225 Iyannough Road in Hyannis, bills itself as a family-friendly resort that offers indoor and outdoor pools, as well as a waterpark and arcade.