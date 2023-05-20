Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cape Cod

Person Stabbed at Cape Cod Resort

The Hyannis Fire Department was called to the Cape Codder Resort and Spa just before 7:30 p.m.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

police lights
Shutterstock

A person was injured Saturday night in a stabbing at a Cape Cod resort.

Officials have released very little information, but the Hyannis Fire Department confirmed it responded to the Cape Codder Resort and Spa just before 7:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on any arrests, or what led up to the stabbing. Officials have also not said where in the resort the stabbing occurred.

The Cape Codder, located at 1225 Iyannough Road in Hyannis, bills itself as a family-friendly resort that offers indoor and outdoor pools, as well as a waterpark and arcade.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettscape codder
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us