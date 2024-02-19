dorchester

Person stabbed at McDonald's in Dorchester, police say

The Boston Police Department says a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at a McDonald's on Dorchester Avenue

A person was stabbed Monday at a McDonald's in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to the incident at the restaurant on Dorchester Avenue.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities believe the victim was slashed in the face.

No arrests have been made, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

