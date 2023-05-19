Person Stabbed at South Shore Plaza, Braintree Police Say

Police have responded Friday evening to a stabbing at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts.

According to Braintree police, officers are on scene at the mall for a person stabbed. They did not have an immediate update on the victim's condition but said they do not believe the injuries are life-threatening at this time.

Police did not specify where in the plaza the stabbing occurred, though aerial footage from the scene shows multiple officers on the top floor of one of the mall's parking garages. At least one K-9 unit and investigators taking pictures could also be seen at the parking structure near Nordstrom and Target.

Officials have not said anything about a possible suspect or any arrests.

An investigation is active and ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

South Shore Plaza has been the site of several violent incidents in recent years. Following a deadly shooting last year, the owner of the mall pledged to beef up security, calling what happened "unacceptable."

In the wake of the shooting on Jan. 22, 2022, the mall had said it would add security features like a K-9 unit, more armed guards and more security cameras, including portable security camera towers outside connected to Simon’s Indianapolis-based intelligence center, according to Michael Romstad, executive vice president of property management for mall owner Simon Property Group.

Simon had been working with Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros and police Chief Mark Dubois.

The mall was paying for three city police officers to patrol, but the mayor and chief didn't think that was enough and wanted Simon to pay for more. The mayor also had said the video surveillance system at the mall was “a little bit behind the times,” noting at the time that he would like to see upgrades.

In addition to the deadly shooting in 2022, gang members exchanged gunfire inside a department store at the mall in 2017, and in 2020, a 15-year-old girl described as an innocent bystander was hit twice during a shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report