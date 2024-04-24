Person stabbed at TechBoston Academy, police say

Police are responding to a stabbing at the TechBoston Academy in Dorchester Wednesday, according to Boston police.

Officers were called to the pilot school on Peacevale Road around 12:25 p.m. for a report of one person stabbed. The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.

More details on the situation were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.