Boston

Person stabbed at TechBoston Academy, police say

The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Police are responding to a stabbing at the TechBoston Academy in Dorchester Wednesday, according to Boston police.

Officers were called to the pilot school on Peacevale Road around 12:25 p.m. for a report of one person stabbed. The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.

More details on the situation were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us