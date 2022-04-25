Person Stabbed in Boston's South End

Boston Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the city's South End on Monday afternoon.

It happened near 26 Atkinson St. around 2 p.m. Police said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

No one is in custody at this time.

Over the last week or so there has been a spike in violent crime, troubling community groups, city officials and of course businesses and residents in the city. The crimes have been varied and in different parts of the city.

Police arrested five teenagers after cell phone video showed them brutally attacking a woman in Downtown Crossing last week, reportedly because they didn't like that she wore her hair in braids.

Two women were stabbed and suffered life-threatening injuries after a fight outside a bar in the Theater District early Wednesday morning.

In Chinatown, two men were shot and were critically hurt after a street fight on April 17. That is just one of several recent shootings in the city, some of which have been deadly.

Mayor Michelle Wu has called the uptick in these crimes "very difficult" and "traumatic." Police and advocacy groups say they are working to curb the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.