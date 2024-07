A person was injured in a stabbing Thursday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police say the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Blue Hill Avenue.

The victim is expected to be OK, police said.

There was no word on any arrests.

An investigation is ongoing.