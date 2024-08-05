Person stabbed in downtown Boston

A person was injured in a stabbing late Sunday night in downtown Boston.

​Boston police say they were called to the area of 1 Harrison Avenue -- the listed address for Kaze Shabu Shabu -- around 10:21 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed.

Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, police said.



Further details were not immediately available.

An investigation is active and ongoing.