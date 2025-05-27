Person stabbed in Downtown Crossing, Boston police say

A person was hospitalized after being stabbed Monday in Boston's Downtown Crossing Monday, and a witness said the victim is a delivery driver.

Boston police said officers responded to the stabbing on Summer Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

José Luis Perales, who witnessed the incident, told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that there was a problem involving a delivery driver.

"He was stabbed to rob him, or because of some problems he was having, and they closed the street," he said in Spanish. "The police arrived and, thank God, they took him away."

Boston police have not given any information about the victim's identity or profession. No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

The incident occurred a day after the department warned about a recent rise in robberies targeting food delivery drivers in the city.

Police noted that incidents reported in Mattapan and Hyde Park had brought concern for safety among drivers.

In most cases, drivers were approached by one or more people and threatened — sometimes with weapons — before being robbed of their food deliveries.

Boston police are offering safety tips to help mitigate the risk of these crimes, including:

Remain Aware: Always be aware of your surroundings, especially when delivering in unfamiliar or low-visibility areas.

Verify Address Details: If something seems suspicious about the delivery location, consider contacting the customer through the app or calling the delivery company for verification.

Stay in Touch: Let a friend or family member know your route, or use apps that allow real-time location sharing.

Avoid Carrying Cash: Minimize carrying cash while working and report any customers who insist on cash payments outside the app’s payment system.

Trust Your Instincts: If a situation doesn’t feel right, don’t approach. Call the customer from a safe distance or notify the platform and leave the area.

Report Suspicious Activity

Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to call 617-343-5607, or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.