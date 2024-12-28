Person stabbed in Downtown Crossing, Boston police say

A person was stabbed Friday evening in the Downtown Crossing area of Boston.

Police responded around 7 p.m. to Summer Street, where the stabbing occurred.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.