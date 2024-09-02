Person stabbed in Jamaica Plain; no arrests

One person was injured in a stabbing Sunday night in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Boston police say officers responded around 9:42 p.m. to the area of 383 Centre Street for a report of a person stabbed and found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, police say.

An investigation is active and ongoing.