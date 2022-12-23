Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Person Stabbed in Mattapan

There was no immediate update on the extent of the victim's injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

​Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed Friday night in the city's Mattapan neighborhood.

Officers responded to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

There was no word on a possible suspect.

Police remained on scene late Friday night. An investigation is ongoing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BOSTON
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us