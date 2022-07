A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Saturday afternoon near Boston Common.

Police say they were called to Tremont Street just after 3 p.m. to find the victim wounded.

Authorities did not say whether a person was in custody, explaining that the investigation is active and ongoing.

The Boston Police Department added that it was unclear how the people involved know each other.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.