Person stabbed near Fields Corner MBTA stop in Dorchester

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing near an MBTA stop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Police confirmed they responded to the stabbing call on Dorchester Avenue Wednesday, near the Fields Corner MBTA station. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are responding to investigate.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.