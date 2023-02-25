Person Stabbed Near Laundromat in Jamaica Plain

A person was stabbed Saturday night near a laundromat in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Boston police confirm one person was stabbed around 7:30 p.m. at 270 Centre Street, which is the listed address for Jackson Square Laundromat.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

There was no word on any arrests.

Video from the scene showed yellow police tape blocking off the length of the sidewalk in front of the laundromat.

An investigation is active and ongoing.