Person stabbed on Newbury Street in Boston

A person was stabbed late Sunday night in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood and rushed to a local hospital.

Boston police say the stabbing occurred in the area of Newbury Street and Gloucester Street.

According to police, the victim is expected to survive. There was no immediate word on any arrests.

Video taken by NBC10 Boston showed a very active crime scene, with a large portion of the sidewalk near the Newbury/Gloucester Street intersection taped off. There were numerous officers and police vehicles on scene, as well, and evidence markers littered the sidewalk. There were also some placed next to a parked car with its driver side door open.

No other details were available Sunday night.

An investigation is active and ongoing.